UPDATE: PennDOT, North Shore Railroad, open Route 147 bridge

NORTHUMBERLAND – Traffic is returning to the “new normal” in Northumberland. PennDOT and the North Shore Railroad tell us Route 147 northbound, which is King Street, has reopened. That portion of the road was closed from noon last Friday until noon Wednesday due to work by the North Shore Railroad.

Work was intended to be completed by noon Monday, but was delayed to Wednesday. A reason for additional settling of the crossing when the new base was put in place.

Route 147 southbound traffic going from Northumberland to Sunbury is still being detoured through Shamokin Dam and the Veterans Memorial Bridge until around Thanksgiving and a truck restriction is posted for northbound Route 147 into Northumberland.

Here is PennDOT’s release:

Montoursville, PA – The rail crossing on King Street (Route 147) near Priestley Avenue in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, is now open to northbound car traffic.

A detour remains in effect for southbound car traffic and all truck traffic.