UPDATE: More information out about Friday’s threat at Midd-West High School

MIDDLEBURG – Middleburg Police have released more information about the terroristic threat at Midd-West High School Friday morning. The threat was made by a 17-year-old student. The student spoke to a school social worker and said he wanted to be the leader of the “purge” and kill all his classmates. This was in response to the recent bullying at the school.

Other students reported saying the student was a “ticking time bomb” and “ready to blow up.” Police removed the student from the school and filed charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. The student is being housed in a juvenile detention facility.