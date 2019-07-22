Home
UPDATE: Montour County resident drowns in Saturday evening incident

WKOK Staff | July 22, 2019 |

 

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – A drowning in The Valley claimed the life of a 33-year-old man from Liberty Township, Montour County.  Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the man who drowned Saturday afternoon was Arlen Weaver, a resident of the area of Montour County where the tragedy occurred.

 

Lynn said Weaver was a father of three children and did not know how to swim. We told you in Sunday newscasts, the incident happened near the Montour/Northumberland County line.  Montour County Communications, the call came in around 5pm Saturday for a missing swimmer in Chillisquaque Creek.

 

The search team comprised of many volunteers, multiple county and township units went on a search for the swimmer. The apparent drowning victim was found about 9pm Saturday.  State police say they have no additional details at this time.

 

Montour County Communications said a significant number of responders included rescue squads and dive teams, Union County, Lycoming County, Columbia County and Northumberland County.

