UPDATE: Man arrested after hit-and-run bicycle accident

Man arrested after hit-and-run bicycle accident

LEWISBURG – Milton state police have made an arrest after a Lewisburg woman and 11-month-old girl were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run bicycle accident Tuesday. Milton troopers say 29-year-old Tyler Bean-Dowell of Mifflinburg was arrested Wednesday.

Bean-Dowell was arraigned in magistrate’s court on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury. He was committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.

Earlier we told you 23-year-old Abigail Martin of Lewisburg was riding a bicycle around 10am Tuesday with an 11-month-old girl in small trailer, when the trailer and bike were hit by an SUV.

The incident took place on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union County. Martin and the young girl were taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of unknown injuries. The child’s condition is not known, but Martin is in fair condition.

This incident follows a hit and run in the Penns Valley area of Centre County. Troopers at Rockview say John King of Spring Mills was hit and killed last Friday on Route 45. A suspect vehicle was found in that vehicle but troopers have not yet announced any arrests in that case.