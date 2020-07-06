UPDATE: Family says dog spraying charges are false, troopers in contact

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state police say they are further addressing an incident where they claim a Kreamer man sprayed dogs with pepper spray unnecessarily. This comes after the family of Ray Clayberger says the allegations are false.

The family tells WKOK they have video clearly showing Clayberger yelling ‘get back’ to the dogs several times before spaying them on a public road.

Earlier, we told you Selinsgrove troopers filed an animal cruelty charge against Clayberger from the July 3 incident. Troopers say they are in contact with the family and are addressing the situation.