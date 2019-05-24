UPDATE: Expiring contract was part of Scholvin’s departure, apologizes for actions

SUNBURY – Former Shikellamy School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scholvin has apologized after getting emotional and abruptly quitting during Thursday’s school board meeting. Dr. Scholvin tells WKOK there was a miscommunication about when his tenure was set to end.

He says he was under the impression he would continue his tenure to help with the transition of new superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle. He says because he was unaware his contract was expiring, he got upset and left last night’s meeting. Dr. Scholvin says he regrets his actions, and apologizes to the school board and the public.

School board president Wendy Wiest tells WKOK, Dr. Scholvin’s tenure was intended to ‘bridge the gap’ until a full-time superintendent was hired. Wiest says there wasn’t an exit date set, but once a full-time candidate was hired, the board was advised to begin the new tenure as soon as possible. She says Dr. Scholvin’s tenure was set to conclude Friday.

Dr. Bendle, who was ousted as Danville Area School District Superintendent, will start in an interim role, before being bumped up to a permanent role later this summer.

Dr. Scholvin says he wishes the district very well and has offered assistance to Dr. Bendle. Wiest says she enjoyed working with Dr. Scholvin and appreciated all he did in his short time with the district. Wiest also says an investigation into a recent senior class prank that has three administrators on paid administrative leave has concluded. She says Dr. Scholvin made recommendations to the board and she will provide a legally approved statement in the near future.