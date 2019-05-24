UPDATE: Expiring contract part of Scholvin’s sudden departure

SUNBURY – An update after we told you former Shikellamy School District Interim Superintendent Dr. Thomas Scholvin abruptly quit during Thursday’s school board meeting. School board president Wendy Wiest tells WKOK, Dr. Scholvin’s tenure was intended to ‘bridge the gap’ until a full-time superintendent was hired.

Wiest says there wasn’t an exit date set, but once a full-time candidate was hired, the board was advised to begin the new tenure as soon as possible. She says Dr. Scholvin’s tenure was set to conclude Friday.

Wiest says because of that, there was no need for a resignation. After Dr. Scholvin quit and left the meeting, the board hired ousted Danville Area School District Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle. He’ll start in an interim role, before being bumped up to a permanent role later this summer.

Despite Dr. Scholvin mentioning during Thursday’s meeting the board wasn’t listening to him, Wiest says she enjoyed working with him and appreciated all he did in his short time with the district. Dr. Scholvin has not returned a call for comment from WKOK.

Wiest also says an investigation into a recent senior class prank that has three administrators on paid administrative leave has concluded. She says Dr. Scholvin made recommendations to the board and she will provide a legally approved statement in the near future.