UPDATE: Child with MIS-C at Geisinger is recovering well

DANVILLE – Geisinger’s first child with MIS-C is doing well…It’s been a week since it was announced that Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had their first patient with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, known as MIS-C. This is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, and more.

Dr. Jaewon Ryu, President and CEO for Geisinger Health System, gave an update on their patient with MIS-C, “That patient is recovering well. They were recently able to be discharged from the ICU in fact, and into a regular bed in the hospital, so all signs point to a good recovery.”

It is not yet known what causes MIS-C, but many children with the disease had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19. Dr. Ryu said, “I think this is something we continue to keep our eyes on it. As we all know, related to the virus, believe it or not, even though we have been at this for 10 or eleven weeks, it’s still early, so the entire industry and the entire scientific community is still learning quite a bit about the virus. But, this is something that has been found as a potential phenomenon within the pediatric population.”

MIS-C can be serious and even deadly, but most children who have been diagnosed have gotten better with medical care. Dr. Ryu feels confident about their capabilities to handle MIS-C cases, “The good news here is that it is still relatively rare and even when it does come about, I think by and large, generally speaking, the outcomes have been okay, but of course we keep our eyes on it. I think this is where we are fortunate to have our pediatrics hospital here as well as a full suite of specialty capabilities within pediatrics.”

Dr. Ryu gave an update on their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. You can hear all of his remarks here.