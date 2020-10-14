UPDATE: Accused serial rapist case found guilty on all 43 counts

SUNBURY – A Shamokin man accused of a series of rapes and kidnappings around here has been found guilty by a jury. 46-year-old John Kurtz has been found guilty on all 43 counts he faced from the incidents occurring between November 2012 and April 2017.

Kurtz was convicted of the kidnapping and rape of two women and the attempted kidnapping of a third woman in Northumberland County.

State police had testified Kurtz would break into victim’s homes, kidnap them and then take them someplace else, where he would sexually assault them. DNA samples from the assaults and Kurtz’ cigarette butts were allegedly matched during the investigation.

Kurtz is a former corrections officer at SCI Coal Township.