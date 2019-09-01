UPDATE: 3 men in custody after gunshots fired in Sunbury

SUNBURY- An update on this morning’s gunshot report in Sunbury. According to the Daily Item three people are in custody after Sunbury police converged on a South Tenth Street home after receiving reports of gunshots fired in the area of Miller Street early Sunday morning.

The Daily Item reports police said Officer Earl Johnson was on a traffic stop around 1:50 a.m. when he said he heard shots fired and requested all units to the area.

Officers said Sunbury police, along with Shamokin Dam and Northumberland arrived and blocked off a portion of South Tenth Street.

A home at 159 South 10th Street was the location of the incident.

The Daily Item also reports police were able to take one person into custody and were told the man firing the weapon was still inside the home, officers said. At around 2:45 a.m. police were able to take a second and third person into custody at the home.

State police are also assisting. No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.