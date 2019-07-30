UPDATE: 23-year-old woman identified as Shamokin fire victim

23-year-old woman dies in Shamokin fire

SHAMOKIN – A 23-year-old woman has died after a massive fire affecting row homes in Shamokin broke out early Tuesday morning. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley tells us Brea Scandle was pronounced dead at the scene by Chief Deputy Coroner James Gotlob.

Kelley says testing performed at Geisinger Shamokin revealed Scandle died from carbon monoxide toxicity. The manner of death is ruled an accident. Media reports say a man was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on his condition.