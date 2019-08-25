Sunbury’s Fourth Street project underway, slight delays await

SUNBURY – With the Chestnut Street project complete in Sunbury, Councilman James Eister says the city is working on the next project in the city. Councilman Eister tells WKOK that work is underway on the intersections of Fourth Street this fall.

He says the project will involve Arch, Reagan and Packer Street intersections. Handicap accessible ramps and new traffic lights are being included in the work. Councilman Eister tells WKOK the finish date for that project will probably be April of next year.