Upcoming public input meeting on future work at Faylor Lake

Future work of Faylor Lake being discussed at upcoming meeting

BEAVER SPRINGS – The Snyder County Commissioners are looking for public input on what would be best to improve what is already one the county’s top outdoor recreation spots. A public input meeting regarding the future work of Faylor Lake is coming up Monday. It will be held at the MACC in Beaver Springs from 5-8 p.m.

Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz, “It’s not a public presentation per se, we’re just going to have some boards on the wall…come in, take an overlook view of the property, and bring suggestions.”

Kantz says getting the public’s input will help make future plans to add to what the lake area has to offer, “Snyder County’s one of two or three counties in the state that has not done a Green Way and Open Space Comprehensive Plan. DCNR is very interested in helping us get a grant to fund that plan.”

Kantz says Faylor Lake is one of three lakes built in the county in the early 1980’s, and the county is trying to better manage the property, “We took over the day-to-day management of the property and the farmland. About 35 years ago, there was an agreement the county had with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, and we said, ‘Hey, we feel like we’re not managing this property to the fullest extent.’ So we took that ownership and management back from the game commission, and we now manage that ourselves.”

Currently, the county is hoping to complete installing new trails at the lake sometime this year. Hear more about the lake and its future plans on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.