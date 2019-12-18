UPDATE: Valley hospitals receiving I-80 crash victims

UNION COUNTY – Up to 20 vehicles are reportedly involved in a crash along I-80 in the Valley that has shutdown the interstate. Union County Coroner Dominik Adamo tells us he has been called to the scene.

In a tweet, Evangelical Community Hospital says it is responding to a mass casualty incident on I-80 and is receiving patients. Evangelical also says for those family members of those involved in the mass casualty incident, a family center has been established at the Best Western Country Cupboard. Those family members are asked to report there. A staff member is there to keep you informed. Family members are asked not to go to the hospital so it can focus on the injured. A Geisinger spokesman tells us five patients were received and their conditions are currently being evaluated.

The crash resulted from snow squalls moving through the area. According to the Union County Fire Wire, the crash was first reported at 1:10 p.m. on I-80 east at mile marker 202, which is three miles from the Mile Run exit in western Union County. The fire wire says Life Flight is being called to the scene and entrapment involving a tractor-trailer has been reported. Multiple other entrapments and an ejection have been reported as well.

PennDOT tells us I-80 is now closed in both directions in the area of the scene. A westbound detour is in place using I-180 and Route 220. Eastbound is being detoured at the Jersey Shore exit (Exit 192) to Route 220 to I-180. PennDOT also reports heavy delays on Route 220.

PennDOT is alerting motorists of snow squalls being reported in the area of the crash.