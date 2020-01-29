Unwed, pregnant teacher can sue Catholic school over bias

SUNBURY – Mixed news in court for a former Lourdes Regional school teacher, who says she was fired from her job because she was unwed and pregnant. Naiad Reich lost another bid for reinstatement at the school, but Judge Hugh Jones did rule that she can proceed with her discrimination lawsuit.

Reich filed a breach of contract suit last year against the Diocese of Harrisburg. She has been seeking a permanent injunction that would reinstate her as a teacher at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School outside Shamokin. But the judge ruled the one-year contract she signed provided no guarantee of future employment.

Reich, who isn’t Catholic, said she was fired in November 2018 after notifying the diocese that she and her boyfriend were expecting a baby in June but had no immediate plans to marry. She has since given birth to a girl and has not married.

The diocese said it continues to believe that Bishop Ronald Gainer and Sister Mary Ann Bednar, the school’s principal, “carefully considered diocesan policy and pastoral care” in making their decisions in this case.

PennLive.com is reporting that Judge Jones found Reich had alleged sufficient facts to support her civil rights claim she was discriminated against by virtue of her pregnancy.