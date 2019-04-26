University of Scranton coach hired as new Bucknell women’s basketball coach

LEWISBURG – After losing Aaron Rousell as its head coach earlier this month, Bucknell women’s basketball has named a new coach. The university announced Thursday University of Scranton head coach Trevor Woodruff has been hired to coach the Bison. Woodruff brings 16 years of head coaching experience. Scranton was nearly unbeatable under Woodruff, as he complied a 113-10 record and four conference championships over the last four years at Scranton.

Scranton is also coming off a trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four this past season. Scranton also advanced to the Elite Eight in 2016 and had back-to-back runs to the Sweet 16 in 2017 and 2018. Bucknell is coming off league titles in two of its last three seasons.