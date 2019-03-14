United Way’s Opioid Coalition hosting e-cigarette presentation

LEWISBURG – Parents and others may want to attend a presentation is coming up Wednesday about the dangers of e-cigarettes. The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s Opioid Coalition of Snyder and Union counties is hosting a presentation about the dangers and facts of Juuling, a popular and discreet e-cigarette teens are using. The presentation is for parents and guardians at Lewisburg High School auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The event will start with a video and brief information session presented by Community Health and Wellness of Evangelical Community Hospital. Then a panel of healthcare, education, agency and law enforcement professionals will provide more info about Juuling.

Additionally, for one hour prior to the event and for 30-minutes after, a ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ exhibit will be displayed. It’s a replica of a teenager’s bedroom, showing ways adolescents can hide paraphernalia.