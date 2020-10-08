United Way, Valley libraries offering WiFi to students and families

SUNBURY – During this time of a lot of remote learning and working from home; not having fast, reliable internet access has quickly become an issue across the Valley.

Thanks to the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and some Valley libraries, getting easy access to the internet can now be easier for some families. The United Way announced Thursday it’s partnered with Northumberland, Snyder and Union county libraries to offer mobile WiFi hotspots to loan to students and families.

The hotspots can be signed out at any library in the three counties, besides Shamokin/Coal Township Library. The hotspots operate on T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon networks. The families who need the hotspots for education or work won’t have to pay the cost of that new found connectivity.