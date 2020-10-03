United Way State of Region: COVID bigger threat now

SUNBURY – Despite progress, COVID-19 is still more of a threat to The Valley now than the start of the pandemic, and that is one reason healthcare collaboration is more important than ever. Those were the messages from healthcare panelists during the virtual State of the Region held recently. Evangelical Community Hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker was one panelists.

She says there are a lot more virus-related patients now than at the start of the pandemic, “People seem to think the height of that was in the closure time of March and April. That is not the case. We’ve seen more COVID patients daily than we did during that period of time. So COVID remains active.”

Aucker says over 11,000 people have been tested since the start of the pandemic, with 745 positives and 100 in-patients. She says in-patient stays have been busier than ever at Evangelical. Aucker says the hospital will also soon be announcing a new COVID-19 testing site for the winter.

Geisinger President and CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu was another panelist and he says collaboration with other area healthcare providers and community partners is ultra critical, “And that’s the schools, that’s all the organizations we heard from, it’s the elected officials who are also instrumental in this effort, and then of course it takes those of us who work in healthcare as well. I think COVID is in many ways, been a reminder of that, but believe it or not that’s true, even aside from COVID, and it will continue to be true on the other side of this.”

As far as the virus at Geisinger, Dr. Ryu says there were 140-150 COVID in-patients systemwide in mid-April and early May and those numbers are down to around 40 today. However, there were about only 10 in-patients in June and July, and his since gotten back to up around the 40 mark today. WKOK will continue featuring experts of the speakers from the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way’s State of the Region in upcoming stories.