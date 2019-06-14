Union-Snyder Republicans choose Rowe for special 85th District race

LEWISBURG – Union and Snyder County Republican conferees have chosen its candidate for the special 85th District race to replace U.S. Congressman Fred Keller in Harrisburg. Union County Republican Committee Chair Carolyn Conner tells us small business owner and active community leader David Rowe was chosen by a simple majority as the GOP candidate.

Republicans gathered at the County Cupboard in Lewisburg last night to select a candidate. Rowe says he will fight for stronger economic growth, a robust farming community, plus will work to protect Pro-Life, Second Amendment, and religious liberty values. The special election will take place Tuesday, August 20. You can read more about him at WKOK.com.

REPUBLICAN CONFERENCE NOMINATES DAVID ROWE FOR STATE

REPRESENTATIVE IN THE 85TH DISTRICT

On Thursday night, Republican conferees in Pennsylvania’s 85th Legislative District nominated conservative small business owner David Rowe to run in the August 20th special election for State Representative. The special election is needed to replace Fred Keller, who resigned as State Representative after being elected to Congress in May.

Republican representatives from Union and Snyder counties gathered at the Country Cupboard Best Western in Lewisburg to select a candidate.

“I am honored to be the Republican standard bearer in this important special election,” said Rowe. “I look forward to discussing our conservative, common sense message with the voters of Union and Snyder counties.”

Rowe continued, “I will fight for stronger economic growth and more family-sustaining jobs, lower taxes, a robust farming community, and less burdensome regulation on small businesses. I will stand up for our conservative values against the liberal Democrats who push for bigger, more intrusive, and more expensive government. I am Pro-Life, support the Second Amendment, and will work to protect religious liberty.”

“As a local business owner and employer, I know the business community is constantly

challenged with ever increasing government regulations and taxes,” explained Rowe. “That’s

why as an East Buffalo Township Supervisor I have never voted to raise taxes or expand

government regulations. I am ready to take this same conservative, common sense approach

to Harrisburg.”

For the past nine years, Rowe has been the owner and operator of LBG Fitness Inc. (CrossFit

Lewisburg) and employs six local residents. Rowe is an active leader in the local community, serving as Vice-Chairman of the East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors; Secretary of the Union County Republican Committee; a member of the Capital Campaign Council of Evangelical Community Hospital; a Director of the Central Susquehanna Fire and Emergency Services board; and a Commissioner of the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, among other leadership roles. Rowe is a member of the New Hope Lutheran Brethren Church in Lewisburg.