Union, Montour, Northumberland have state’s highest COVID-19 incident rates per capita

HARRISBURG – Three Valley counties have the three highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state. The numbers are on the state’s early warning monitoring dashboard which, among other things, measures new cases per 100,000 residents.

According to the state data, Union County has had a rate 158.5 COVID-19 cases per 100,000; the state refers to that as a ‘substantial spread.’ That number is up from 140.7 the previous week.

That metric prompted the Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts to delay the start of the school year. Counties listed as having a substantial spread are discouraged from opening classrooms, and are encouraged to use online learning only.

Montour County is next at 76.8 cases per 100,000, and Northumberland is at 72.5.

Snyder County’s rate is at 34.5 per 100,000.

Statewide, the case rate dropped from 43.7 to 34.8.