Union County’s RB Winter State Park will host a ‘First Day Hikes’

MIFFILINBURG – One of the state parks in The Valley will host a special, ‘first day’ hike on New Year’s Day. Union County’s RB Winter State Park will be among 39 state parks with the January 1st hikes scheduled.

At RB Winter, the hike is at noon, walkers should gather at the Route 192 parking lot, and they are encouraged to dress for the weather, bring a water bottle, snacks and appropriate footwear. Pets on a leash are permitted, according to park officials. Most hikes are one to two miles.

DCNR says the ‘First Day’ hikes are part of a national initiative, state conservation officials will be joining hikers throughout the state to sponsor these hikes and a promote a healthy start to the new year.

Pennsylvania state park staff and volunteers lead the hikes, which are usually between one to two miles, but can vary depending on terrain and in which park it is located. A complete list of First Day Hikes including start times, durations, and terrain details can be found at WKOK.com

https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/first_day_hike_7928#.XgYitFVKiUk