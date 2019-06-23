Union County veterans hosting Independence Day celebration

LEWISBURG –The Union County Veterans 4th of July Committee will be hosting their 25th annual 4th of July celebration soon.

On Saturday, June 29, there will be events such as a veterans recognition ceremony at Bucknell University, train rides and of course, the big parade. Sergeant Major Kevin Bittenbender of the US Army National Guard says they’ll have a special flyover, “We will have a UH-1 helicopter that actually participated in the Vietnam War. It was refurbished, reconditioned, and it was flown. That will be doing our flyover at a very nice low, slow flyover at 10 o’clock.”

The Union County veterans are looking for volunteers and they do look for donations, “We are a 501c3 non-profit organization. So, if you request a tax donation, we can send you one. If you do it online, you can print out your receipt online, and if you itemize your taxes, it is tax deductible.”

Bittenbender was on a recent edition of WKOK Sunrise, you can hear more information about this event on the WKOK podcast page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe. (Darian Wetzel)