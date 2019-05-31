Union County Veterans 4th of July Celebration events

LEWISBURG – One of the biggest Fourth of July celebrations in the Valley is coming up soon with a wide range of events. The Union County Veterans 4th of July committee is hosting its annual celebration events beginning Saturday, June 29.

The committee says it will start with the Freedom Bike Ride, sponsored by Pardoe’s Perky Peanuts. The ride begins Tuesday, June 25 in Washington, DC, and will arrive in the Valley later that week.

Then in Lewisburg. the annual Fourth of July parade starts at 10 a.m. The deadline to register for entry in the parade is June 1.

The Jeep Jamboree will be held at the Lewisburg Weis Markets Parking Lot from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All Jeeps are able to join and the judges will select the Best in Show Jeep with the winner receiving a trophy.

Most events are scheduled for June 29, rain or shine. For more information visit http://www.unioncountyveterans4thofjuly.com/