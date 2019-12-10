Union County Trail Authority still working on rail trail budget

LEWISBURG – Union County residents will have to continue waiting on how much they’ll paying for the continued maintenance of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail. The trail recently changed ownership from the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority to the Union County Trail Authority.

John Del Veccio is the county trail authority manager and works in the county office of planning and economic development. He says the county is still assessing a budget for the trail next year, “Getting our hands around it for the first six months when it comes to maintenance and what needs to be done to keep the trail up…there are gonna be some one-time payments out, so we don’t want to base our following budgets on what we spend this year, so we’re still feeling it out a little bit.”

Del Veccio says more and more residents are using the trail not only for recreation, but for transportation between Mifflinburg and Lewisburg. He says those reasons make are making Union County a more attractive place to live and work for those outside the Valley.

Because of that, planning is taking longer than maybe expected as the county continues to assess the picture of the nine-mile trail’s future, “The Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority did a fine job with the trail, but the Union County Trail Authority…we have a bit of a broader focus with the economic development portion of the planning office…we’re able to market it out.”

Hear more from Del Veccio on the WKOK Podcast Page or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.