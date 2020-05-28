Union County sends green phase pitch, mum on defying governor

LEWISBURG – Union County Commissioners are hoping the governor makes their county green Friday…then there would be no need for the county to further consider defying the governor’s current yellow status in the county.

Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop tells us the county sent their case to the governor’s office this week. They’re claiming the recent spike in COVID-19 positive tests was incorrectily tabulated.

Boop says the county is hoping to hear from the governor’s office by Friday.

Last week, the Department of Health told WKOK Union County had been in the yellow phase long enough to move to green, but the state saw concerns with increasing COVID numbers.

We last told you Boop and Commissioner Jeff Reber were considering defying the governor and move the county to green Friday. Fellow Commissioner Stacy Richard is against the idea.

Boop says the county has had low COVID-19 numbers, it’s a rural county, and they’ve done everything that was asked.