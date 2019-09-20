Union County residents can test new voting machines next week

LEWISBURG – Union County residents will get the opportunity to test out the county’s new voting machines for the upcoming fall election. The Union County Elections office tells us a demonstration of the new voting equipment will take place next Tuesday night (Sept. 24) from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Union County Government Center and 10 other sites.
The county elections office tells us attendees will be able to get a hands-on look at the new machines and cast a sample ballot. There will also be explanations of how to use the new machines. Other demonstration locations include:
- East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg
- White Deer Township Building, 2191 Creek Road, New Columbia
- Kelly Township Building, 551 Zeigler Road, Lewisburg
- New Berlin Community Center, 318 Vine Street New Berlin
- Limestone Township Municipal Building, 3840 Wildwood road, Mifflinburg
- Lewis Township Municipal Building, 116 Maple Street, Millmont
- Hartley Township Municipal Building, 1845 State Route 235, Laurelton
- Mifflinburg High School, 75 Market Street, Mifflinburg
- Buffalo Township Building, 2115 Strickler Road, Mifflinburg
- McCann Business School, 7475 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg