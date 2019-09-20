Union County residents can test new voting machines next week

LEWISBURG – Union County residents will get the opportunity to test out the county’s new voting machines for the upcoming fall election. The Union County Elections office tells us a demonstration of the new voting equipment will take place next Tuesday night (Sept. 24) from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Union County Government Center and 10 other sites.

The county elections office tells us attendees will be able to get a hands-on look at the new machines and cast a sample ballot. There will also be explanations of how to use the new machines. Other demonstration locations include: