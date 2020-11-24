Union County Libraries Limiting Access During COVID Outbreak

LEWISBURG – The Union County Library system is returning to no-contact pick-up service due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area. The library system announced Tuesday it’ll restart this service this Friday. This affects the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.

In addition, the Lewisburg public library is closed until further notice due to no water in the building.

More COVID-related information is posted below:

Using a library card, patrons can order materials ahead by calling the library or by using their “My Account” on UnionCountyLibraries.org. Loans within the Union County Library System will be accepted but not with other counties via Inter-Library Loans. After receiving phone or email confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order.

All those entering the building are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines as issued by the state. Individuals must wear a mask. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library upon arrival and a staff member will deliver their order to their vehicle. All items will be bagged in plastic for safety.

Library customers are encouraged to visit UnionCountyLibraries.org for unlimited 24/7 access to eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, TV, research databases and more materials for all ages.

All Union County Libraries will continue make and take craft programs as well as online programming, such as story times offered via the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Computer use and copier services are suspended.

Other Guidelines:

All items must be returned to the book drop. Staff cannot accept returns.

For general questions, call the library or “Submit a Question” under the “Contact Us” tab at UnionCountyLibraries.org

Assistance from Distance, remote technology support, is offered by Technology Training Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. To make an appointment call Jeff at 570-884-4370, Monday – Friday between the hours 10 am-6 pm or email [email protected]

Book donations will NOT be accepted at this time.

Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:

Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Mondays for vulnerable populations. Closed Fridays and Sundays.

Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday to the general public with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays for vulnerable populations. Closed Sundays.

West End Library: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday with the exception of 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Fridays for vulnerable populations. Closed Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information, please call the library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.