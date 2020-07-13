Union County hits 100th COVID-19 case, 476 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – Union County has it 100 total COVID-19 cases. In its daily update Monday, the state Department of Health confirmed one new Valley cases, which is the 100th in Union County since the start of the pandemic. Union County still remains with two deaths. No other changes were confirmed in Valley numbers or in the area’s long-term care facilities. This comes a day after a ninth Northumberland County death was confirmed.

Statewide, 476 new cases have been confirmed, keeping the statewide total at over 95,000, of which 77% have recovered. 14 new deaths have also been confirmed, which moves the state death toll to over 6,900. There also continue to be significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July. Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July in north central PA.

State officials continue reminding residents to wear a mask in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,158 of our total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.