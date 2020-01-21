Union County hires new Administrator

LEWISBURG – The Union County Board of Commissioners announced a hiring of a new Chief Clerk and Administrator from a pool of 68 potential candidates from Pennsylvania and beyond. Sue Greene will be joining the county and leaving The Pennsylvania State University Smeal College of Business after being there for four years of her 16 year career.

Greene also had career stops at Evangelical Community Hospital, with a local CVS Pharmacy and has 30 years of business experience that spans various industry sectors. She is also the chair of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Administrator Greene will oversee the day-to-day administration of Union County Government and will work with the Board of Commissioners, elected officials, and many other external partners interested in furthering the county’s mission.

Sue Greene and her family have been residents of the Lewisburg area for over 20 years.