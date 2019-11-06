Union county has two new commissioners

UNION COUNTY – Union County’s two new commissioners are Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards, they have succeeded in being elected to their first terms. Incumbent Preston Boop was reelected.

Jeff Reber tells WKOK that Preston Boop was an invaluable campaign partner, “With Preston Boop being a long time commissioner and the current chair of the board of Union, he’s an invaluable partner to me. Not only just during the campaign, but also to learn from him for the next four years. We’re going to have a great partnership from that regard. We really have a lot of the same goals and a lot of the same ideals.”

Reber discussed some of the issues he hopes to tackle as commissioner, “I’m all about work force development and expanding our tax base because I’m trying to keep our taxes low individually, so we expand our tax base and that’s how you do that. And from a technology standpoint, broadband is something the current commissioners have started on. It’s something that I think myself and fellow commissioners can really leverage moving forward.”

The commissioners will be sworn in January 6. You can hear Stacy Richard’s goals and ideals from a recent WKOK Sunrise interview.