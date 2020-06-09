Union County Government Center parking lot to be closed

LEWISBURG – Union County residents won’t be able to access the county government center’s parking lot for the next few weeks starting Thursday. In a release Tuesday, the county says the parking lot will be paved and cannot be accessed from this Thursday through Friday, July 3.

Residents should use the parking lot at 1610 Industrial Boulevard, or the former Ryder Truck lot at the corner of 15th Street and St. Mary’s Street. For handicap parking or further assistance please call 570-524-8807.Delinquent tax payments should call 570-524-3877.