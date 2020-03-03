Union County farm preserved by state

HARRISBURG – A Union County farm is one of 39 farms in 19 counties being safeguarded by Pennsylvania’s Agricultural Land Preservation Board. In a release, the Agricultural Land Preservation Board says the F. Ernst and Marie M. Snook Irrevocable Trust. It is a 181.33-acre cropfarm.

Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed budget for 2020 includes a $40 million investment in preserving more farms to safeguard agriculture for the future. At a recent meeting, the state board set the 2020 spending threshold at $43 million. That’s the highest amount set aside to preserve farmland since 2007.