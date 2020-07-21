Union County employee tests positive for COVID-19

LEWISBURG – A Union County employee working in the county courthouse has tested positive for COVID-19. Commissioner Chairman Preston Boop said the employee works in the Domestic Relations office and is now quarantined.

Employees at the courthouse have been asked to take their temperature twice daily and to immediately report fevers or other symptoms to a supervisor. The office was also sanitized. All county employees are reminded to follow the county’s COVID-19 safety protocols. They are continuing to work in the county courthouse.