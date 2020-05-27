Union County elected leaders pen letter urging ‘going green’

LEWISBURG –A group of Union County elected township leaders has penned a letter to the Union county commissioners and district attorney urging the county leaders to declare the county ‘green.’ The green designation is one of the Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation levels where businesses and schools can reopen.

The letter expresses a lack of confidence in the governor and state health secretary’s ability to ‘do the right thing’ and elevate the status of Union County’s mitigation level. Leaders also express frustration with the Governor not having any regard for rural areas and his actions have ruined the livelihoods of hundreds of county citizens. They also say the governor’s actions have pitted groups of PA residents against one another.

See the letter from the Union County Association of Township Officials below.

May 26th, 2020

To the Union County Commissioners and District Attorney:

Enough is enough. It is time to reopen Union County.

When the disaster declaration was initially declared for COVID-19, we agree that quick

and decisive action was needed to minimize the impact on our health care systems and

flatten the curve. The governor issued his executive orders and Union County residents

complied.

Three months later, our citizens understand what is needed to protect themselves and

others. We understand how to implement procedures in the stores large and small, and

our smaller businesses, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and more have seen and

learned what needs to be done despite the fact that they are still closed. We’ve seen

that COVID-19 is most critical in confined living areas and with our elderly and

immunity-impaired populations. Unfortunately, rather than focus primarily on these atrisk populations with a laser focus, the Governor and Health Secretary have focused

generally on the entire population without regard for rural versus urban considerations.

We’ve also seen that the dire predictions of many experts have not materialized,

especially in rural areas like our own.

Instead, county residents have lost their jobs. The Governors actions have ruined the

livelihood of hundreds of hard-working Union County citizens in exchange for the one

fatality and 0.1 percent of our county population that have contracted the virus. We have

great sympathy for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 around our state, but

we also have great concern for the families that now have to struggle with financial

concerns, mental health stress, addiction and more because of the shutdown.

Again, our Governor has pitted groups of Pennsylvanians against one another. With

Snyder County going green, this will be exacerbated in our own area. Small businesses

in Snyder County will rebound from this lockdown while Union County businesses

remain shuttered. And he has not included county commissioners, township

supervisors, or even more amazingly, our representatives in the legislature in this

process.

This need not happen — enough is enough. We should focus our efforts on making

sure our nursing homes have the supplies, staff, testing and whatever else they need to

protect their residents and staff. Our hospital has shown they can handle the pressures

of COVID-19 and have capacity to spare with no current cases currently admitted. We

have testing available for any who have symptoms.

Allow our businesses and communities to reopen. Our people have shown they can

adapt to changes to survive and prosper. We trust and have faith in the great people

and businesses of Union County to operate in a manner that protects those of our

population in harm’s way and allows our residents to go back to work, enjoy their

communities and have a quality of life. We, however, have no faith in Gov. Wolf and

Secretary Levine’s ability to do the right thing.

We urge you to declare Union County open for business and return our county to the

people.

Sincerely,

Billy Allred, President

Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials

Supervisor, Union Township

Joseph Wise, Chairman

Buffalo Township

William Zimmerman, Supervisor

Buffalo Township

Paul Haines, Supervisor

Buffalo Township

Paige Curry, Vice-President

Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials

Secretary & Tax Collector, Buffalo Twp.

Daniel Dietrich, Second Vice-President

Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials

Matt Schumacher, Chairman

East Buffalo Township

Char Gray, Supervisor

East Buffalo Township

David Masser, Chairman

Gregg Township

Michael Keiser, Supervisor

Gregg Township

Arthur Masser, Supervisor

Gregg Township

Bradley Wagner, Chairman,

Hartley Township

Rudy Lyons, Supervisor

Hartley Township

David Hassenplug, Chairman

Kelly Township

Elvin Stoltzfus, Supervisor

Kelly Township

Eric Imgrund, Supervisor

Kelly Township

Wayne Klingman, Chairman

Lewis Township

Robert Goss, Supervisor

Lewis Township

Stanley Bingaman, Supervisor

Limestone Township

Richard Himmelreich, Chairman

Limestone Township

Andrew Keister, Supervisor

Limestone Township

Teresa Haines, Secretary

Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials

Secretary, Limestone Township

Thomas Reitz, Chairman

Union Township

Wendy Yoder, Asst. Secretary

Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials

Secretary & Tax Collector, Union Twp.

Matthew Bowersox, Chairman

West Buffalo Township

Carroll Diefenbach, Chairman

White Deer Township