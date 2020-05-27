Union County elected leaders pen letter urging ‘going green’

LEWISBURG –A group of Union County elected township leaders has penned a letter to the Union county commissioners and district attorney urging the county leaders to declare the county ‘green.’ The green designation is one of the Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation levels where businesses and schools can reopen.
The letter expresses a lack of confidence in the governor and state health secretary’s ability to ‘do the right thing’ and elevate the status of Union County’s mitigation level. Leaders also express frustration with the Governor not having any regard for rural areas and his actions have ruined the livelihoods of hundreds of county citizens. They also say the governor’s actions have pitted groups of PA residents against one another.
See the letter from the Union County Association of Township Officials below.
May 26th, 2020
To the Union County Commissioners and District Attorney:
Enough is enough. It is time to reopen Union County.
When the disaster declaration was initially declared for COVID-19, we agree that quick
and decisive action was needed to minimize the impact on our health care systems and
flatten the curve. The governor issued his executive orders and Union County residents
complied.
Three months later, our citizens understand what is needed to protect themselves and
others. We understand how to implement procedures in the stores large and small, and
our smaller businesses, restaurants, dentists, hair salons and more have seen and
learned what needs to be done despite the fact that they are still closed. We’ve seen
that COVID-19 is most critical in confined living areas and with our elderly and
immunity-impaired populations. Unfortunately, rather than focus primarily on these atrisk populations with a laser focus, the Governor and Health Secretary have focused
generally on the entire population without regard for rural versus urban considerations.
We’ve also seen that the dire predictions of many experts have not materialized,
especially in rural areas like our own.
Instead, county residents have lost their jobs. The Governors actions have ruined the
livelihood of hundreds of hard-working Union County citizens in exchange for the one
fatality and 0.1 percent of our county population that have contracted the virus. We have
great sympathy for those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 around our state, but
we also have great concern for the families that now have to struggle with financial
concerns, mental health stress, addiction and more because of the shutdown.
Again, our Governor has pitted groups of Pennsylvanians against one another. With
Snyder County going green, this will be exacerbated in our own area. Small businesses
in Snyder County will rebound from this lockdown while Union County businesses
remain shuttered. And he has not included county commissioners, township
supervisors, or even more amazingly, our representatives in the legislature in this
process.
This need not happen — enough is enough. We should focus our efforts on making
sure our nursing homes have the supplies, staff, testing and whatever else they need to
protect their residents and staff. Our hospital has shown they can handle the pressures
of COVID-19 and have capacity to spare with no current cases currently admitted. We
have testing available for any who have symptoms.
Allow our businesses and communities to reopen. Our people have shown they can
adapt to changes to survive and prosper. We trust and have faith in the great people
and businesses of Union County to operate in a manner that protects those of our
population in harm’s way and allows our residents to go back to work, enjoy their
communities and have a quality of life. We, however, have no faith in Gov. Wolf and
Secretary Levine’s ability to do the right thing.
We urge you to declare Union County open for business and return our county to the
people.
Sincerely,
Billy Allred, President
Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials
Supervisor, Union Township
Joseph Wise, Chairman
Buffalo Township
William Zimmerman, Supervisor
Buffalo Township
Paul Haines, Supervisor
Buffalo Township
Paige Curry, Vice-President
Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials
Secretary & Tax Collector, Buffalo Twp.
Daniel Dietrich, Second Vice-President
Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials
Matt Schumacher, Chairman
East Buffalo Township
Char Gray, Supervisor
East Buffalo Township
David Masser, Chairman
Gregg Township
Michael Keiser, Supervisor
Gregg Township
Arthur Masser, Supervisor
Gregg Township
Bradley Wagner, Chairman,
Hartley Township
Rudy Lyons, Supervisor
Hartley Township
David Hassenplug, Chairman
Kelly Township
Elvin Stoltzfus, Supervisor
Kelly Township
Eric Imgrund, Supervisor
Kelly Township
Wayne Klingman, Chairman
Lewis Township
Robert Goss, Supervisor
Lewis Township
Stanley Bingaman, Supervisor
Limestone Township
Richard Himmelreich, Chairman
Limestone Township
Andrew Keister, Supervisor
Limestone Township
Teresa Haines, Secretary
Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials
Secretary, Limestone Township
Thomas Reitz, Chairman
Union Township
Wendy Yoder, Asst. Secretary
Union County Assoc. of Twp. Officials
Secretary & Tax Collector, Union Twp.
Matthew Bowersox, Chairman
West Buffalo Township
Carroll Diefenbach, Chairman
White Deer Township