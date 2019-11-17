Union county commissioners search for new clerk

LEWISBURG – Union County Commissioners are still looking a new chief clerk. Their acting chief clerk Shawn McLaughlin, who is also planning director, does not want the full time job and a previous crop of applicants was rejected. The Daily Item reports the commissioners will start over seeking the new clerk.

The commissioners will pay the person up to $100,000 annually. They are replacing Dianna Robinson who died after 40-years on the job. Some 40 applicants were rejected to replace her. A new commissioners’ board is coming in next year, including Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards.