Union County Commissioners requesting to go green

LEWISBURG – All three Union County Commissioners are requesting Governor Tom Wolf move the county into the green phase. In a letter sent to the governor Thursday, the commissioners say their assessment of the state Department of Health data is the county’s positive COVID-19 case numbers over the past 14 days have been well below the 50 cases per 100,000 population.

Commissioners say the county has maintained a low level of cases since the beginning of the pandemic with one exception.

The letter also says its hospital, Evangelical Community Hospital is not close to capacity, and there is enough PPE there. They also say they continue receiving daily messages from businesses that may not survive if not able to reopen immediately.