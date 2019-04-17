Union County Commissioners declare emergency after storm

LEWISBURG – After a tornado touched down in the county earlier this week, the Union County Commissioners have declared an emergency due to damages caused. The Daily Item reports the resolution was adopted Tuesday.

Union County EMA Coordinator Michelle Dietrich tells The Daily Item the designation is routine in the event of weather events resulting in significant damages. Dietrich also told the paper if the state or federal government makes storm recovery funding available, the declaration “opens the door” to benefit.

It can benefit property owners without insurance. It can also benefit municipalities seeking funds to repair damaged infrastructure. A total monetary estimate of storm damages is still unknown. An EF-1 tornado touched down in Buffalo Township, Union County during severe thunderstorms that passed through the Valley Sunday night into Monday morning.