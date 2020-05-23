Union County Commissioners consider defying the Governor

LEWISBURG – Two Union County Commisoners said they will consider moving Union County into the green phase despite Governor Tom Wolf’s order for them to stay at yellow. The Daily Item reports Commissioner Chairman and Republican Preston Boop was angered Union County wasn’t on Friday’s list of 17 counties gowing green.

Commissioner Jeff Reber agrees with Boop and criticized the Wolf administration, saying he would support a plan to go green if the governor doesn’t help them get there. The Daily Item reports Democratic commissioner Stacy Richards disagrees and feels it would be a bad decision to move the county to green against the governor’s orders.