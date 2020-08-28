Union County below ‘substantial’ level, all Valley goes lower  

HARRISBURG – It was a better week for the Valley overall when it comes to COVID-19 case rates over the past week. According to the updated information on the state’s early warning monitoring system, all Valley counties saw decreases in their case rates, and Union County is now below the highest category, ‘substantial.’ All Valley counties are now ‘moderate.’

Union had been the only county in the state in the highest category, but its case rate dropped dramatically from 151.8 to 60.3 per 100,000 residents. The county is now the third highest rate statewide.

Northumberland County’s rate is now at 61.5 per 100,000, now the second-highest statewide. Snyder and Montour counties rates remain the lowest rates of the four Valley counties at 29.6 and 38.4, respectively.

The statewide rate per 100,000 people is 32.5.