Union County announces $2.4-million small business grant program

LEWISBURG – More financial relief is available to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in Union County. The Union County CARES Small Business/Nonprofit Recovery and Sustainability Fund was announced recently.

Union County Commissioner Jeff Reber says it’s an effort to help small businesses and nonprofits who have been impacted by COVID-19, “Union County Commissioners decided to try to reinvest as much of that back into the communities as possible so, we are using approximately 2.5-million dollars of our CARES funding for a grant program available to all forms of businesses. It could be corporations, partnerships, LLCs, sole proprietors, whatever, with under 100 employees.”

The program will disburse grants up to $15,000 and are open to all eligible small businesses in Union County, as well as nonprofit and veteran’s organizations who serve Union County, “This money is meant to help get through this COVID time period, so we’re hoping to invest into the organizations that will still be around a year, two years, five, ten years from now. So, this is just part of the whole lifeline that’s available, the state and federal government both had programs also.”

Reber says businesses who took part in other state and federal programs are still eligible for this program, which is funded by the federal CARES Act. The application deadline is August 20, 2020 and more information can be found at www.unioncountypa.org.