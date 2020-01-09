CWD Update: Disease nears Valley, new coalition formed

Mifflinburg area resident Phil Wagner talks Sunrise

Listen to Monday’s interview here

SUNBURY – A Chronic Wasting Disease update…a Mifflinburg area resident discusses a new coalition, the state Game Commission’s efforts and funding to fight Chronic Wasting Disease.

Unified Sportsman’s Club of Pennsylvania President Phil Wagner appeared On the Mark Monday morning. He talked about a new coalition with a national expert Dr. Frank Bastian, “The North American CWD Project here in Pennsylvania and that’s designed to advance the research of Dr. Bastian towards controlling Chronic Waste Disease and other neurological diseases in animals and humans.”

As for the state Game Commission, while their research, he says, isn’t on the right track, he does say they are making efforts to curb the spread of CWD, “Where there is a positive case even one, they will establish a three mile radius circle around that area and they will bring sharpshooters in an attempt to lower the population by killing a minimum of 350 deer.”

Wagner says Unified Sportsmen of Pennsylvania has sufficient funding to advance their research but quite enough to complete the work. They are looking for donations and you can do so by visiting NorthAmericanCWDProject.org or GoUSP.org and fill out the forms provided.

Wagner was on the WKOK Sunrise show with an update on CWD; you can download the interview on the WKOK Podcast page, or go to Google Play or Apple Podcasts—and subscribe to WKOK’s podcasts.