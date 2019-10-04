Unidentified person dies from vaping in PA

HARRISBURG — The state department of health says one unidentified person has died from vaping in Pennsylvania. The department held a news conference Friday and talked about the vaping hazards but didn’t say who died in Pennsylvania.

The state health secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said there has been one death and nine lung injury cases tied to vaping. She said additionally, a dozen likely cases are being investigated.

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an additional 63 cases of injury in the state. The individuals in the cases have all suffered serious lung injuries and most have been hospitalized.

Vaping with illegal cartridges containing THC is the main cause of these reported cases, according to officials, but the Department of Health warns against the use of legally purchased products as well.

She said, “The lung injury cases are very serious, life-threatening and even fatal,” Dr. Levine said. “We do not yet know what is making people sick, and whether the illnesses are related to products being used, or potentially the delivery of those products. I strongly urge everyone who is vaping illegally bought products, in particular those with THC, to stop.”