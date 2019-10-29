Undeveloped Target land at Great Stream Commons sold

ALLENWOOD– A local company has purchased undeveloped land at Union County’s Great Stream Commons. The Daily Item reports that a firm with the same parent company as Moran Logistics of Watsontown bought land that was previously owned by Target. The sale happened earlier this month and was recorded last week.

JM Industrial Realty LLC paid $3.75 million for 166 acres of commercial land along Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. It’s expected that development of the site will begin soon.

Target purchased the land in 2006 for seven million dollars. They planned to build a distribution center but backed out of those plans after the recession in 2008.