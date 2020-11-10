Undetermined cause in Selinsgrove fire

SELINSGROVE– Due to heavy damage, a State Police fire marshal can’t determine the cause of a fire this week in Selinsgrove. In a release from the Dauntless Hook and Ladder Company, firefighters say the fire marshal determined the building, valued at $650,000, to be a total loss.

When fire crews arrived early Monday morning at 118 North Market Street, they saw fire and smoke coming out of the attic. About ten people were displaced and they are being helped by the American Red Cross, friends, and family. About 85 firefighters from 16 companies battled that blaze for about four hours on Monday.