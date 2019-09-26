Unannounced K-9 search conducted at Northumberland County Prison

COAL TOWNSHIP – In an ongoing effort to reduce incidents involving controlled substances entering the Northumberland County Prison, unannounced K-9 searches were conducted Monday. Northumberland County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us three certified drug detection K-9’s conducted an unannounced search of the county jail around 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. No controlled substances were found.

The K-9 units used came from Watsontown Police, the Snyder County Sheriff’s Office and the Union County Sheriff’s office. The DA says this search was the latest in a series of proactive searches conducted at the jail this year.