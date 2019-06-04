U.S. Sens. Casey and Toomey report: hundreds of poor nursing homes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following an inquiry by U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA), and Pat Toomey (R-PA), the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently handed over a previously unreleased list of nursing home facilities with a documented pattern of poor care. Both senators made the announcement of their findings Monday. 20 Pennsylvania nursing homes are listed in the report, but none are located in the Valley.

Both senators wrote to CMS in March requesting information on its oversight of nursing homes in the Special Focus Facility Program. That included those identified by news reports that alleged reports of abuse and neglect.

The names of the facilities chosen to participate in the program are made public. But the approximately 400 nursing homes not selected to participate are kept hidden from the public. In order to provide greater transparency to individuals and families, both senators requested the names of these additional facilities be made publicly available.