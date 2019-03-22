U.S. Senators Toomey, Casey applaud preservation of USP Lewisburg jobs

ALLENTOWN – There were concerns about more job losses at the Lewisburg federal penitentiary, but both of Pennsylvania’s US Senators say they won’t happen. The Federal Bureau of Prisons says USP Lewisburg will become a medium security facility but will still have as many employees.

Last June, the bureau said they would change Lewisburg’s security level and weren’t sure about job losses. At that time, U.S. Senators Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Bob Casey (D-PA) sent a letter to the BOP urging it to do anything it could to preserve jobs.

The BOP says USP Lewisburg’s mission will change from being a high security institution to a medium security institution. In a statement, Senator Toomey says it is imperative federal correctional officers know we support them and stand ready to assist them and their families.

Senator Casey says he’s pleased no one at USP Lewisburg will lose their jobs, and also says we must do everything possible to ensure federal correctional officers are secure physically and financially. There have already been some staff reductions through attrition, at Lewisburg. See both Senators full statements at WKOK.com.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey full statement

“Federal correctional officers place themselves in harm’s way every day. It is imperative they know we support them and stand ready to assist them and their families,” said Senator Toomey. “I am glad that those working at USP Lewisburg know their jobs and livelihoods are safe following the change in mission.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey full statement

“After the Bureau of Prisons announced that USP Lewisburg’s Special Management Unit would be relocated to a facility outside of Pennsylvania, we urged the Bureau to do everything possible to preserve the jobs of staff at the Lewisburg facility,” said Senator Casey. “I am pleased that BOP has announced that no staff will lose their jobs as a result of the transition at USP Lewisburg. The men and women who staff our BOP facilities put themselves at risk every day to keep the public safe, and we must do everything we can to ensure that they are secure both physically and financially.”