U.S. Senators release statements on recent Philadelphia shootings

WASHINGTON D.C. – Two U.S. Senators have released statements following the recent shootings in Philadelphia, both called for stricter background checks on gun sales.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) said that “reports indicate that the gunman had a long history of criminal convictions and would never have had access to a firearm with a proper background check.” He also said, “gun violence is a public health epidemic and it’s long past time for Congress to take action to address it.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said that “the shooter who attempted to murder brave Philadelphia police officers yesterday is a convicted felon who had no right to possess a firearm.” He said, “When Congress reconvenes, these issues, such as strengthening background checks to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals, should be a top priority.”

The shooting suspect, Maurice Hill, has been taken into custody after wounding six police officers during a shootout Wednesday afternoon when police tried to serve an arrest warrant. The officers have all been treated for non life-threatening injuries. See the Senator’s full statements at WKOK.com.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey’s statement: “Today, our Commonwealth and our Nation are praying for the Philadelphia police officers who were injured yesterday in the attack, for their families and for the North Philadelphia community. We owe a substantial debt of gratitude to the law enforcement who responded to the scene and worked to keep residents safe. While facts are still being gathered, press reports indicate that the gunman had a long history of criminal convictions and would never have had access to a firearm with a proper background check. We also know that this attack is another example of an individual using a high-powered, military-style weapon to terrorize a community and cause harm.

Gun violence is a public health epidemic and it’s long past time for Congress to take action to address it. There are commonsense steps we can take to reduce the likelihood that a person can threaten a community with a military-style assault weapon and we must take them. Majority Leader McConnell should call the Senate back to Washington immediately to debate and vote on gun violence legislation.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey’s statement: “The shooter who attempted to murder brave Philadelphia police officers yesterday is a convicted felon who had no right to possess a firearm. In the coming weeks, more information will hopefully come to light on how the suspect obtained his weapons, and I have asked ATF and the Department of Justice to keep me apprised of any new information. We can do more to strengthen our gun safety laws and better protect law enforcement. When Congress reconvenes, these issues, such as strengthening background checks to keep guns out of the hands of violent criminals, should be a top priority.”