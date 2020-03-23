U.S. Senators Casey, Toomey release statements on failed COVID-19 bill

Washington, D.C.- Today, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) released a statement about the Senate Republican coronavirus bill:

“Americans who need relief the most, like families, workers and small and-medium-sized businesses were left out of this Republican-drafted bill. It’s a rigged, massive corporate giveaway that creates a half a trillion dollar slush fund for the Trump Administration to hand out money to its corporate allies without any accountability, while families and local businesses get pennies on the dollar. The American people deserve a plan that puts them and their health and well-being first, not the big corporations and special interests.

Democrats remain eager to pass bipartisan legislation that effectively responds to the enormous challenges before us. Republicans in the Senate must set aside their focus on big corporations and work with Democrats to prioritize immediate relief to workers, families and small and medium-sized businesses.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) expressed his disappointment tonight on the Senate floor following the Senate Democrat’s decision to block progress on Phase Three of the congressional response to COVID-19.